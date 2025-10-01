Those Who Live in Glass Houses…

Ivy Berger and her fabulous glass house Woman with umbrella created by Ivy Berger Ivy’s fun cactus scene Ivy’s colorful hummingbird lit from behind highlights its beautiful colors.

Julie White

Ivy Berger doesn’t live in a glass house, she lives in Robson Ranch and is a member of the Stained Glass Club. Instead, Ivy recently completed a beautiful glass house out of various textures of clear glass.

Since February 2022, Ivy has been bringing her own creativity to the stained-glass studio. What began with a simple three-piece project has blossomed into more than 30 completed works—including two large windows. These days, Ivy loves challenging herself with intricate designs, noting that one of the best parts of stained glass is that “You don’t have to be an artist—you can just follow a pattern.”

Ivy is skilled at making intricate scenes in stained glass using tiny pieces, which is indeed a difficult skill to accomplish.

Ivy and her husband, Mike, moved to Robson Ranch four years ago from Puyallup, Wash., leaving behind their three grown sons, two grandchildren, and a large extended family. Before retirement, Ivy poured her energy into speaking about sexual health and sex trafficking in public schools, where she wrote curriculum, trained speakers, and gave presentations.

Now, her time is filled with new kinds of creativity—crafting in stained glass and leading women’s Bible studies. She especially enjoys the camaraderie of the studio, where ideas, encouragement, and laughter are always shared. For Ivy, stained glass has been more than a hobby—it’s been a bright and meaningful outlet.

