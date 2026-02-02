The Fine Arts Guild’s “Pencil Pushers” Do It Again!

“Pencil Pushers” donating art supplies to Toltec Elementary School (photo by Jenni Marquez) Roadrunner artwork by Juan Salvador Canales (photo by Carolyn Gibson)

Nancy Friedman

Robson Ranch’s Fine Arts Guild’s colored pencil artists, known as the “Pencil Pushers” by some, are shown here delivering art supplies to the Toltec Elementary School. Pictured left to right are: Nancy Friedman, Sheri Roberts (art teacher at Toltec Elementary School), Carolyn Gibson, and Paula Andrews. Unable to attend the photo session were Juan Salvador Canales, who did the beautiful roadrunner drawing, and Susan Halley. Also unable to attend was Nils Johson, who was our art advisor, and is the Treasurer of our Fine Arts Guild. He made the frame for the drawing.

Check out the Fine Arts Guild’s pieces at the upcoming Robson Ranch March Arts and Craft Show!