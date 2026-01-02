RRMGA Member/Guest Tournament

First flight winners Stan Strickland and Jeff Strickland with RRMGA President Scott Bansner (center) Second flight winners Drew Kachel and Tommy Webb with RRMGA President Scott Bansner (center)

Scott Bansner

The Robson Ranch Men’s Golf Association (RRMGA) renewed their Member/Guest Golf Tournament on Nov. 14 and 15, 2025. The first day we played a scramble format on the Buttes course and a modified alternate shot format on the Picacho course. The second day we played a better ball of partners format for all 18 holes. Saturday’s round was followed by a very nice meal served by our Grill staff. We had a total of 25 teams split into two flights. This event would not have been possible without the support of our volunteers, Jay and the golf course staff, as well as Jodi and her staff at the Grill.