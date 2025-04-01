Warriors Display Skills in Tai Chi Competition

Robson Ranch Warriors

On Feb. 22, the Robson Ranch Warriors met at the Province Town Hall in Maricopa for a Tai Chi competition. At the competition, Robson Ranch residents displayed their Tai Chi skills against the Province Ninjas. The competitors were from beginner, less than a year, to competitors with five years’ experience and beyond.

Tai Chi Chuan is a martial art and has been recognized as a form of exercise that not only helps you physically with balance and movement but also with cognitive functioning. Tai Chi is a non-impact exercise that develops coordination, balance, strength, and flexibility. Tai Chi is recommended for all ages and is flexible and adaptable to anyone.

The instructor at Elevate Movement Studios is Dan Hodes, who began his training in 1975. His class is based on the authentic Old Yang Style Long Form, 108 steps broken down into three sections. Dan also teaches a weapons class where participants yield kamas, a staff, a bamboo stick, fan, sword, and free hand. It is challenging, fun, and rewarding.

The Robson Ranch Warriors were able to garner several trophies. The competition was for groups and for individuals. The Warriors, consisting of John Campion, Wendy Ziegler, Becky Sheffler, Sue Waibel, and Lee Noble, took first place performing Sei Yu Chen and second place in performing Bamboo Stick. The Warriors also had several participants competing in individual competitions. John Campion received first place for both Fan and Sword, Sue Waibel received first place for Fan, and Becky Sheffler received first place for Sei Yu Chen. Robson Ranch resident Jillian Moon was one of three judges for the competition. At the conclusion of the competition, both Robson Ranch Warriors and Province Ninjas took the floor to perform Section 1 of the Long Form, led by our instructor, Dan Hodes.

If you would like to try Tai Chi it is at the new building Elevate Movement Studios. The beginner class, the 108 Step form, is at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The advanced weapons class is at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sign up online.