Hail and Farewell!

Left to right, back row: Karen Dielmann, Julie Feldman, Laurie Laramie, Beth Forbes; front row: Pete Marks, Jane Everett, Marsha Oliver Steve Gove Dave Anderson

Marsha Oliver

The Robson Ranch Singers announce their new Board of Directors effective May 1, 2025, and thank two retiring members.

The board exists to plan, direct, and monitor the activities of the group with the dual goals of maintaining a successful organization for our enthusiastic and talented singers and musicians as well as providing live, enjoyable musical experiences for our residents and community.

The new board consists of the following:

* Director, a permanent position—Laurie Laramie

* Associate Director, a permanent position—Beth Forbes

* President—Marsha Oliver

* Vice President/Marketing—Karen Dielmann

* Treasurer—Jane Everett

* Secretary—Julie Feldman

* Member-at-Large—Pete Marks

If you have ideas to enhance your experience at our shows or ways to promote them, please reach out to any of our board members.

Retiring from the board are Steve Gove, president, and Dave Anderson, treasurer. We are so grateful for their dedication to our goals plus all the time, energy, and love they have invested in our group. Thank you and best wishes, Steve and Dave. We appreciate all you’ve done to grow our organization and the fact that you will remain in Singers so we won’t lose your amazing voices!

And a final note: We offer a huge “Thank You!” to the audiences who attended our show, “On Broadway,” last month. Watch for photos and an article about the show in the May issue of Robson Ranch Views!