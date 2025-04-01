A Gourd Is for Drinking Wine

Wine gourd by Donna Robinson Wine gourd by John Koski Wine gourd with top off by Donna Robinson Gourd with design outlined on it and ready to cut by Sheri Reed Participants in wine gourd class, left to right: Linda Luttrell, Cindi Wopinski, Brenda Jurss, Linda Millard, Nancy Aldred, Donna Robinson (instructor), and Kathy Foran

Doris Betuel

You can make a vase, an ornament, and a decorative bowl out of a dried gourd. However, if you have the imagination and the creativity, how about a way to display your boxed wine in a fanciful gourd? Admit it, we all drink boxed wine, and the generic boxes do not exactly thrill. Several of our members have created a container from a dried gourd that makes boxed wine a special treat!

The Robson Ranch Gourd Club just had a training class on how to make one! First, you find a suitable gourd, next cut open the gourd, and clean the inside. Boxed wine has a wine dispenser nozzle. Decide where you want the dispenser positioned on your gourd and cut that piece out. Now, you have a clean and naked gourd, ready to decorate. Decide on what to paint on the outside of your gourd; a winery theme perhaps or the foothills of an Italian countryside? After you paint the outside of the gourd, spray a protective coating on it, then stick the wine bladder from your boxed wine in, carefully positioning the dispenser nozzle in your cut out. Voila! It is fanciful, unique, and adds that something, something to your everyday boxed wine.

Do you want to make one? Get started by learning the basics of gourd art by taking an orientation class. Please contact Doris Betuel at [email protected] for further information or to sign up for an orientation class. We would love to have you join us!