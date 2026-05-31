Virtues in Action: Peacefulness

Betsy Lydle Smith

As spring turns into summer in Arizona, reflect on how it has been for you. Have you been able to find peacefulness and joy this spring? During the beautiful weather this spring, I have sat on my patio and in the pocket parks at Robson and just observed quietly for many minutes, sometimes hours.

I have slowed down to silently observe the covey of quail, parents and babies bobbing along, darting in and out of the bushes in my back yard. This year rabbits appear, and I wonder if they are all from the same family. I notice they like the leaves on the bush with blue flowers, and munch away, even as the lettuce I’ve put out remains untouched. Hummingbirds flit between my glass feeder with sugar water to tulip-shaped pale pink flowers and up to the trees. I listen to their clicking sounds as they fly and swoop. My heart beat slows down and I am feeling peaceful, content, and grateful.

What have you witnessed, as you quietly sat or stood and waited silently?

How has observing silently quieted your mind, regulated your body, and lifted your spirit?

Can you take a few minutes today to become peaceful, just noticing nature, in silence?

Read on about the virtue of Peacefulness and see what invitation it has for you today.

Peacefulness is inner calm and tranquility. It is a sense of harmony with all creation. Inner peace comes from quiet reflection and prayer.

We release the past and let anxiety go. We keep a graceful pace, not allowing ourselves to be rushed or overwhelmed. We do not give in to anger. We resolve conflict in a just and gentle way. Peace is giving up the love of power for the power of love. We choose the unity of peace over the fragmentation of fear. Peace in the world begins with peace in our lives.

The Practice of Peacefulness:

* I have a tranquil spirit.

* I enter the peace of reflection.

* I release my fears.

* I move calmly without rush or hurry.

* I choose justice instead of anger.

* I choose unity over discord.

I am thankful for the gift of Peacefulness. It allows me to be an instrument of Grace.

The quotes above are from The Virtues Project. The Meaningful Conversations/Virtues Connections group meets every Tuesday, except the first Tuesday, at 1 p.m. in the Cheyenne Room. All are welcome. For more information, contact betsy@virtuestraining.com.