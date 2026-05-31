Mentoring in Fused Glass

Brown tray by Vonna Cheever Rita Burback with her yellow and orange striped bowl Totem with squares and circles by Colette Sawyer Blue totem by Gail Smith Two votives and two cracked trays by BJ Lingren Seahawks Number 12 by Carol Ferguson Yellow/orange starburst by Pam Peterson

Doris Betuel

Fusing glass is fun and exciting! The Fused Glass Club regularly offers beginner classes that cover basic skills and do’s and don’ts of melting glass. After the class, members can enjoy multiple days of studio time to create their own projects. A monitor is always available to help members during these studio hours. In addition, the club offers regularly scheduled continuing education classes for our members.

Recently, the club was pleased to start a mentoring program. At their request, new or returning members are matched with club mentors, and one-on-one sessions are scheduled to provide detailed advice/guidance on various topics chosen by the mentee. Sessions run the gamut of skills development to actual creation of specific projects.

The program has been well received! Some comments received from the mentees: “helped me get started with my first piece;” “learned a lot about various techniques;” “having one–on–one time with a more experienced member was so helpful,” and “reinforced information and answered my questions.” Here are some of the projects that were created from these mentoring sessions. We would like to acknowledge member Laurel Prysiazny for suggesting this program and helping our club to launch it successfully.

If you would like to join the fun and creativity of fused glass, please email Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com for more information or to sign up for the beginners/orientation class. After the class, you can sign up for the mentoring program for further help!