Summer with the Fine Arts Guild

Terry Helmstetter

Summer is here and the creativity is still in full swing. We do a lot of painting but that is not all.

We have offered our space to a drawing teacher, and we have had two sessions for scratch board. Isn’t this interesting?

The Tuesday afternoon watercolor workshop is as popular as ever. These regulars help choose the painting to create. These faces have created faces.

The acrylic workshop on Thursday afternoon does paintings that are varied, from a suspenseful sky to alarming eyes.

We also have a Wednesday afternoon watercolor workshop and a colored pencil workshop. The Wednesday group explored bookmarks.

All are welcome. The schedule is on the window of our studio, on the last door in the Creative Arts Center.