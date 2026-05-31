June Cigar Meetup: Men’s Health Month, Bad Decisions, and AJ

June is Men’s Health Month, which makes it the perfect time for the Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup to once again celebrate the true foundations of wellness: sitting down, lighting up, laughing hard, and ignoring anyone who uses the phrase “optimized lifestyle.”

Join us on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening devoted to men’s health the only way that makes any real sense—with cigars, fellowship, sarcasm, and enough laughter to count as emotional stretching.

Some people honor Men’s Health Month by jogging, drinking green sludge, and staring sadly at fitness trackers that judge them in silence. We prefer a more civilized approach. A good cigar. A good chair. Good company. Low stress. High sarcasm. Minimal movement. Frankly, it may not impress a cardiologist, but it does wonders for morale.

And then, naturally, there is AJ.

Every gathering has that one man who enters a casual evening like he is stepping onto the stage at a leadership summit nobody asked him to attend. AJ does not simply participate in conversation. He raids it, occupies it, and plants a flag. If Men’s Health Month teaches us awareness, then AJ is a valuable reminder to protect our hearing, guard our blood pressure, and cherish those rare, sacred moments when he finally pauses to relight.

But presiding over this magnificent circus, like emperors of ember and sovereigns of smoke, are Mike and David—the great kings, the masters of ceremony, the undisputed purveyors of holding court.

These are not merely men hosting a meetup. No. These are titans of tobacco. Monarchs of the leaf. High priests of premium smoke. When Mike and David hold court, it is not an event. It is a summit of civilization. Legends do not simply “show up.” Legends arrive, command the atmosphere, and somehow make the whole night feel like a state occasion for gentlemen with lighters.

One does not merely attend when Mike and David are holding court. One is granted the privilege of entering their smoky kingdom, where wit is sharp, fellowship is strong, prizes are worthy, and the standards remain gloriously high. If Robson Ranch had a royal crest for cigar culture, it would probably feature the two of them seated on matching thrones, surrounded by perfect ash, prize tickets, and a crowd of grateful subjects pretending they are peers.

And yes, we will also have great prizes, because a night of this magnitude should not end without at least a few lucky souls walking away with treasure. Not ordinary prizes. Not leftovers. Not the sort of thing a man wins and politely sets aside. These are the kinds of prizes that make grown men suddenly pay attention, sit up straight, and begin believing in destiny again.

So come out for a night devoted to men’s health in the broadest and funniest possible sense: stress relief, laughter, fellowship, premium cigars, royal pageantry, and just enough AJ to remind everyone that patience is still a virtue.

Here is a poem for the occasion:

Men’s Health Month

In June we meet with smoke and cheer,

For health, bad jokes, and friends held near.

While AJ talks as if on cue,

The kings hold court and see us through.

Mike and David rule the night,

With prize-filled hands and cigars lit right.

So join the court, take up your throne,

And try, for once, not to groan.

Important: You must be present to smoke.

The location remains secret and is shared only with those on the C-List. To get on the list, visit cigarmeetup.us and sign up. We will do the rest.

Come for Men’s Health Month. Stay for the cigars. Bow respectfully to the kings. Endure AJ. Leave healthier in spirit, if not on paper.