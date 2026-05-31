Republican Club News

Conrad Tolson

Kevin Thompson, Chair, AZ Corporation Commission (ACC) running for reelection, and Michelle McKinley-Tarango, Eloy Vice-Mayor and incumbent candidate for City Council, visited the club in April.

Kevin Thompson: At the beginning of his term, the Commission voted 5-0 to end REST (Renewable Energy Standard and Tariff) rules, which were adopted in 2006. These “Green New Deal” rules required utilities to generate 15% of electricity from renewable sources by 2025 and have been a factor increasing electric rates. Arizona utilities have also been compensating their CEOs on progress toward “net zero,” thus incentivizing them to only add costly renewables and shut down more economical fossil-fueled plants, but ACC is now requiring utilities to go out for “all source” bids; i.e. get quotes from all energy sources to get the best, most economical, and reliable sources for their systems.

The Commission is also working on ending ratepayer subsidies for such things as EV chargers, electric golf carts, and utility marketing expenses. In his opinion, the only subsidies that ratepayers should have to pay for are energy conservation measures such as insulation and weatherstripping.

The ACC is charged to ensure that public service corporation rates must be “just and reasonable”; however, utilities must also maintain adequate, efficient and reliable service, equipment, and facilities for their customers and employees.

The ACC does not regulate Electric Districts (like ED4). ACC’s jurisdiction includes large public utilities like APS and Tucson Electric Power (TEP). However, their jurisdiction also includes the recent sale of Picacho Water and Sewer to JW Water.

Regarding the recent water and sewer rate hearings, he supported Robson Ranch residents’ challenge. There was discussion about the stock sale of Picacho Water to JW Water. Relevant capital equipment documents that were part of the deal were withheld from the hearings. His staff is reviewing the matter to determine whether they can be subpoenaed.

Michelle McKinley-Tarango said she has served in law enforcement for 30 years, the last 24 with the Eloy PD, primarily in administration and budgeting. She is now working as an inspector for the County Attorney’s office.

Her priorities would be to improve animal control (too many strays), improve and expand infrastructure to attract new construction, and to support law enforcement. In particular, the City’s 911 dispatch office is very short on dispatchers. She does not support further expansion of solar farms in Eloy.

She said public safety has improved in Eloy over the years, and in her opinion, Eloy is safer and our police are better equipped than nearby Casa Grande. Our Fire Department is also one of the best equipped in the area.

The Robson Ranch Republican Club meets monthly, usually the last Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Cheyenne/Laredo Room. If you would like to visit our club to learn more about what’s going on in our community and state, contact the Republican Club at RRAZRC@gmail.com or watch the Mid-Week Scoop for meeting times and locations.