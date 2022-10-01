The Robson Ranch Bridge Society: We Are the Real Deal

The Robson Ranch Bridge Society (RRBS) is the real deal. We are a brand-new HOA-chartered organization with something to prove.

Yes, pickleball is great. And, sure, there are many fun things to do at the Creative Arts Center. However, the RRBS is about the out-of-this-world and riveting action at the bridge table. Our events include finesse, drama, intrigue, and desire. Without any regrets in the morning.

As some say on the east coast, “Fuhgeddaboudit.” Let go of preconceptions. The RRBS is fresh. We do not fit the traditional image of stoic card players. We are the next big thing.

We are more than a club. We are a society. We want each member/player to feel like he/she is having a wonderful ride. We are about enriching lives.

Beyond spades, hearts, diamonds, and clubs, the RRBS is committed to the Valley Humane Society and the Santa Cruz Valley Food Pantry as charitable partners. We want those organizations to continue to do amazing things.

The RRBS plays duplicate bridge. The organization is apart from other bridge activities at Robson Ranch, including social bridge and marathon bridge.

Some announcements. First, a series of free bridge lessons will be held on Oct. 25, 27, and Nov. 1 in the Cheyenne/Laredo Room. Such instruction is meant for beginners, novices, and those who need to refresh their skills. Please RSVP your interest in the classes by sending an email message to [email protected] Be sure to indicate whether you need help with finding a playing partner. A considerable number of bridge players are expected, so please register as soon as possible.

Next, visit our website, sites.google.com/view/rrbridgesociety/home, to learn more about the RRBS. Yes, the website might be a bit thin in some areas. However, we are an energetic organization with substantial determination.

One of the RRBS’s key characteristics is its flexibility. We want all members/players to have opportunities that suit them. Casual play. Tournament play. And, all else. Trust us, there is a place in the RRBS no matter your circumstance.

Finally, please join us in Hermosa Ballroom III for a communitywide Meet & Greet social event on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but please try to RSVP to [email protected] by Oct. 25. And, unabashedly, bring your checkbook and/or wallet. We will have raffles, life-changing door prizes, fundraising, and the like.

Join us! Be a proud member of the RRBS. Membership information is available at the RRBS website and at the Meet & Greet social event on Nov. 2.