Singles Group: Sightseeing, Friendship, and More!

On Sept. 8, 14 members of the Robson Ranch Singles Group went on another bus trip organized by Robson Ranch resident and Singles Group member Chuck Senk.

The tour was arranged through Arizona Winery Tours (Tucson) on a private bus and guided by driver Zach Glover.

The group first cruised on the Desert Belle river boat on Saguaro Lake. Captain John, who has an incredibly funny sense of humor, provided a lot of history of the area. The group enjoyed the scenery and a beautiful day on the lake.

The group then moved on to Steak and Stone restaurant for a delicious lunch overlooking Falcon Field airport in Mesa, Ariz.

Then the group traveled to Old Town Scottsdale for wine tasting. The first winery was LDV Winery, where the group enjoyed a flight of wine and fellowship. The last winery was Merkin Vineyards, for the group’s final flight of wine.

The bus tours have given many members of the Singles Group an opportunity to get to know everyone better and on a personal level. Chuck would like to thank everyone for committing to a day of travel, wine, sightseeing, and friendship.

The next trip is to the Patagonia Fall Arts & Wine on Oct. 9, followed by a distillery tour in November. The Holiday Party is scheduled for Dec. 11—so save the date and more details will be released in the future.

Chuck has lots of ideas and is going to be organizing more trips, so watch for announcements!

Chuck welcomes ideas too! There’s also been some discussion about putting together a trivia team.

Robson Ranch Singles Group is also utilizing GroupWorks, a website, where you can stay on top of the activities and what’s happening. Be sure to join the Robson Ranch Singles Group under GroupWorks. Please remember to add your phone number to your profile on GroupWorks.

If you are single and would like to join our group, we meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 2:30 p.m., and play games such as Qwirkle and 5 Crowns, in the Fireside Room of the Ranch House. Bring a friend!