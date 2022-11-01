Holiday Planning with Gourds

Martha Spillane

Our Gourd Club members have put on their elves’ caps in preparation for the upcoming art shows in November. All of our gourds are amazing one-of-a-kind creations—tribal masks, bowls, totems, birds, village scenes, and American Indian décor. We want holiday shopping to be fun for you, and giving a unique gift of a gourd to friends and family can be one that they will cherish for years. The gourd studio is in the Fine Arts building studio 3. We welcome you to preview our outstanding showcase of gourds. Now that we have the gift-giving holidays covered, let’s talk about Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Planning for dinner and decorating the table can sometimes be a daunting task. The cornucopia has always been one of the most beautiful table centerpieces. Flowing flowers in an array of orange, yellow, and burgundy along with a group of colorful autumn leaves and painted gourds can set your table apart from all the others.

The Gourd Club sends our condolences to Kathy Foran who lost her husband in October. Memorial services will be held in Oregon.

We welcome new members Kim and DeeDee, and welcome back Jeannie Woodmere to the Ranch—we’ve missed you in gourds.

To all Robson Ranch residents, the Gourd Club wishes you all a very happy Thanksgiving.