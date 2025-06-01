Hit the Courts With the Tennis Club

Dee, Eldon, and Sue Cornhole champions John and Bernadette Paul and Jim Patty and Susan

On April 11, the Tennis Club held its annual meeting, which included election for the executive board for 2025-2027. After the meeting, Cj helped organize a cornhole tournament for all members and spouses to compete for this year’s championship.

The newly elected executive board includes John Milliard, president; David Rafeedie, vice president; Larry Haisting, secretary; and Nancy Mize, member-at-large; continuing in his office is Gary See, treasurer.

Pizza and wings followed the meeting as the cornhole teams were organized. The winners of this year’s tournament were John and Bernadette.

For only $20 a year, you can play weekly social tennis, attend monthly Friday Night Socials, and participate in the social inter-community tennis mini tournaments. Check out the bulletin boards located at the Sports Club patio for information on who to contact, the schedule, and the roster of members.