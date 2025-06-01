Dancing the Summer Away

Paul Gayer

The temperatures are heating up outside, but the dancing continues in the Elevation Movement studio. Reviewing old dances, re-learning older dances, learning new dances, and of course, hosting dance parties are all part of the summer schedule.

All four levels are offered, which are Absolute Beginners and Improvers on Wednesdays and Fridays, and Beginners and Intermediate on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Interested in joining the Line Dance Club? Keep your eye out for the announcement of new classes forming in the Midweek Scoop from the Robson Ranch CG HOA. Dues are $25 for the year, which includes all classes, four dance parties, and two community dance parties. The best deal in town!