June Is a Great Month to Have Fun Fusing Glass

Flower slurry by Liza Yarnell Flower slurry by Michele Reiser Lady with multicolored dress by Joanie Branson Kachina by Cheryl Huevelman Kachina by Cheryl Huevelman

Tamara Weaver

I don’t know if any of you are as surprised as me that it’s June already, but it’s June already! They say time flies when you are having fun and that’s exactly what we are doing at the fused glass club studio.

Repeating yourself is something they say happens a lot as we age, but some things are just worth repeating. Coming into the glass studio to create beautiful glass art, while enjoying the company of some of the nicest people in the world makes the day quite special. Pictured are some glass projects from our members that we hope inspire you to create.

Consider joining us. We would love to have you. You start out by contacting Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com. She will be happy to get you signed up for the beginner class.