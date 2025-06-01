Is It Wood?

Mike Consentino

Ron Baugh, a member of the Desert Woodcrafters Club, recently turned a pretty bowl in the shop at the Creative Arts Center. Look closely at the bowl and guess what materials the bowl is made from.

There are currently only 105 members of the club that use the shop and, because the shop is open many hours during the week, only about a dozen members are using the shop at any one time. That number drops during the summer months, so now is a great time to make beautiful and useful crafts. Come and take a tour of the shop and see if woodworking might be one of your interests.

So, what was your guess? Incorrect if you guessed stains, resin, or paints. Ron purchased colored plywood, segmented the plywood into sections, stood some sections vertically and some sections horizontally, and then turned the bowl. This bowl will hold a lot of M&M’s so it receives a very high rating by some shop members. Visit the shop if you want to see some creativity.