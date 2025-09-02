Doris Betuel

Would you like to try your hand at painting on a unique surface? Dried gourds offer a fantastic medium on which to paint southwest patterns or designs that look great in your home. Animals, such as wolves, horses, and quail are also quite popular to paint onto our gourds. Some members have taken it a step further and, inspired by the shape of a gourd, have created gourd creatures!

Check out some of the beautiful animals that our members have painted onto their gourds, as well as some animals constructed from the gourds themselves. Just as a farmer sometimes finds the bust of a famous President on a potato they grow, if you look hard enough, you might find a snake, dog, or bird in a gourd.

Want to try gourd art out? Please email Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com for more information or to sign up for an orientation class. The Robson Ranch Gourd Club would love to help you get started!