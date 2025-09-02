What’s Happening at the Woodshop

Mike Consentino, President

Gary Keller took segmented bowls to the next level and created this gorgeously designed bowl. After seeing the design on the internet, Gary took about 6 weeks to finish the bowl. There are about 500 individual pieces that went into the intricate bowl design. Quite a few hours went into the turning of the bowl on the lathe to give it a perfectly round shape. At one point Gary thought he had destroyed the bowl because the wall was turned too thin, but with the help of Dennis Downs and Tommy Bruno they developed a plan to create a dam inside the bowl and fill it with epoxy then turn the inside of the bowl smooth. As you can see by the pictures, the finished product turned out beautiful.

The Desert Woodcrafters at Robson Ranch Club manages the wood shop at the Creative Arts Center to provide for the safety, education, knowledge and increased skills of its members.

New members typically have little or no woodworking background and learn the proper use of floor and hand tools to create unique and beautiful pieces of useful art. Member skills are improved by building individually selected projects or taking a variety of craft classes that are offered in the autumn and winter. Craft class costs range from $20 to $60 depending upon the price of wood and supplies, and range from two to five 2-hour time slots per week.

Residents can become members by attending an Orientation and Safety (O&S) class, paying the $120 annual dues ($60 after June 30), and signing a Waiver of Claims and Release of Liability.

If there is interest in joining the club and using the shop, please sign up for an O&S class, or inform a Monitor at the Shop. O&S classes are scheduled throughout the year depending upon need. Welcome to the woodshop!