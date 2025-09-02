Fun with Wire (and Glass!)

Doris Betuel

The Robson Ranch Fused Glass Club recently had a class on melting glass with high temperature wire to make some standing or hanging art pieces! Led by expert club instructors Donna Toller and Connie Drew, 10 members were able to learn how to fuse glass with wire to create some fanciful free standing and hanging figurines. After creating the glass, the pieces were fired in the club’s kilns to take home and enjoy. The class was one of many regularly scheduled continuing education classes that the Fused Glass Club offers to members.

If you would like to get started in fusing glass, an introductory class is offered to all Robson Ranch residents to learn the basics of melting glass. From there, you will be able to make vases, bowls, trays, or scenic landscapes that will wow your friends. Then, if you want more, members can sign up for continuing education classes, such as the fun with wire class to learn new techniques and further their knowledge. Our members range from beginners to bonafide artists, and everyone is welcome! Please email Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com for more information or to sign up for an upcoming introduction class.