Stained Glass Club Member Spotlight: Jean DeChristopher

Julie White

The Robson Ranch Stained Glass Club has flourished over the years, bringing together a community of passionate artists and enthusiasts. Among its talented members is Jean DeChristopher, a dedicated stained glass artist who has been shaping the club’s spirit since its early days.

Jean has lived in this vibrant community for 16 years and joined the stained glass club approximately 14 years ago, shortly after it was founded at Robson Ranch. In addition to traditional stained glass art, Jean has garnered attention for her stunning stained glass mosaic tables. By intricately cutting glass and gluing it onto small tables, she constructs breathtaking scenes that captivate the imagination. Each piece is completed with a meticulous application of grout, resulting in both functional art and striking decor.

One of Jean’s remarkable qualities is her ability to adapt and reinvent her creations. A testament to her resourcefulness is her transformation of a broken table into a beautiful lazy susan. This innovation not only showcases her creativity but also highlights her commitment to sustainability in art.

Beyond her artistic pursuits, her hobbies include hiking, golfing, and reading, with a passion for traveling whenever possible. Jean’s professional background is equally impressive; she spent her career as a nurse, specializing in nephrology, a field that requires both knowledge and compassion.

She has been happily married to her husband for 54 years and is proud of her family, which includes a son and daughter. A Nebraska native, Jean enthusiastically cheers for her home state’s team with a resounding, “Go Big Red!” After moving to Oregon in 1971 she then landed in Casa Grande in 2006.

What Jean enjoys most about stained glass is seeing the finished product. Each piece tells a story, and her creations resonate with the beauty of her experiences and the love she puts into her craft.

As a dedicated member of the Robson Ranch Stained Glass Club, Jean exemplifies the spirit of creativity, adaptability, and community. Her work inspires fellow club members and enriches the lives of all who encounter her art.

If you would like to join in on the fun, contact Sandi Martin at smteaches3@aol.com to get signed up for an introduction class where you will learn the basics of stained glass.