Relishing Pickleball: The ESPY Awards Recognize Pickleball!

David Zapatka

The ESPY Awards, or Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, are an annual American awards show produced by ESPN that recognizes individual and team athletic achievements and other sports-related performances. The awards are presented for achievements during the calendar year preceding the ceremony.

Has pickleball ever been recognized in the ESPY Awards ceremony? The answer was no. That all changed this year.

World #1, Anna Leigh Waters, became the first pickleball athlete to attend the ESPY Awards, marking what she called a “super cool” milestone both for herself and for our sport. She turned pro at the young age of 12 years old, is now 18 and is the most recognizable athlete in our sport. She contends that anyone can play the sport, that pickleball is easily accessible to everyone and it’s an excellent choice for those looking for fun exercise. Anna Leigh stated these are the reasons fueling our sport. Anna Leigh is currently on a 69-match winning streak and owns an unimaginable 163 gold medals making her one of the most dominant athletes in the world. She also said her mission is to show the world that pickleball is more than just a backyard pastime for retirees. There’s no question she is doing exactly that!

These are some of the comments Waters made while at the ESPYs:

“I’m the first pickleball athlete to be at the ESPYs, so it’s an honor.”

“It’s amazing for me to be here, but also for the sport that I’m able to be here and represent pickleball.”

“It’s definitely blowing up. It is starting to snowball.”

“Seeing it rise and being able to rise with it has been an experience I won’t forget.”

“I say it’s easy to learn, hard to master. Any age, anywhere around the world, people just love to play pickleball. So, I think that’s why it’s so popular. Everybody can play with everybody.”

“What we’re trying to show people is that it’s a much younger sport and that it can be very competitive.”

“I hope pickleball will be in the Olympics. A lot of people are saying Australia.” (This statement is referring to the 2032 Summer Games in Brisbane.)

“I’ll be 25, so hopefully I’ll be able to compete. That would be amazing. So, I’m looking forward to Australia for sure.”

If you’re new to pickleball and haven’t yet seen it played or tried it, it is a hybrid of tennis, badminton, and table tennis played indoors or out. It took hold in our area over 20 years ago and has exploded in popularity. Pickleball has experienced 311% growth over the past three years, with attendance, sponsorships, and revenue all reflecting that remarkable surge.

Find your local courts or club and give it a try!

Have a question about pickleball? Want to know more about the sport, the rules, equipment, or have some pickilicious news you would like to share with our pickleball community? Email David Zapatka at dzapatka@wbhsi.net.