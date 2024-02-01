Gourd Club Member of the Month: Kim Conklin

Doris Betuel

The Robson Ranch Gourd Club is pleased to feature new member and gourd enthusiast, Kim Conklin. Married for 41 years, Kim and her husband, Joe, and their 9-year-old dog, Duckie, relocated from Snohomish, Wash., to Robson Ranch in March 2023. Always a crafter, she enjoyed painting, crocheting, quilting, woodworking, and repurposing/integrating these media. When she landed in our desert paradise, Kim was eager to expand her crafting skills and looked around for some interesting clubs to join. She joined the Gourd Club and got hooked immediately. Her gourd creations are among the most imaginative and original in the club. She has made purses, nativity scenes, snowmen (and snowwomen), and much, much more.

Kim has just started in gourds but is already one of the most helpful and knowledgeable members in the club. She is always willing to provide input and share supplies with others in the club. Her personal motto is “find joy in every day” and indeed she does with her positive energy and ready smile.

If you would like to join her and others in the Gourd Club, we are made up of seasoned artists and beginners, and all are welcome to join us for some fun, creativity, and friendly banter. Please email Doris Betuel at [email protected] for more information or to sign up for an upcoming orientation class. Let’s make some gourd creations together!