Material Girls Donated 91 Quilts in 2023!

Cherie Bates

Every year the Robson Ranch Material Girls (RRMG) donate quilts to residents and various community organizations that benefit from our club members’ efforts and incredible talent. In 2023, RRMG donated 91 beautifully handmade quilts. Robson Ranch residents received 37 of those quilts. These were given to people who have serious, life-threatening illnesses or to surviving spouses/partners of residents who passed on. The quilts are given with heartfelt compassion to those who receive them.

The Family Advocacy Center of Eloy received 47 stunning quilts for those who have suffered some type of conflict, abuse, or domestic violence in their home. At Family Advocacy Centers, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office has the experience to help individuals, children, and families reporting abuse by coordinating a comprehensive approach to the investigation and intervention process. RRMG quilts are an important part of the intervention process to give comfort and love to the recipients. In addition, we gave seven quilts to the Eloy Police Department to carry in their patrol cars as aid and comfort to an individual or child who is taken out of the home and needs the reassurance of something warm and lovely to wrap up in.

The quilts we donate are created and quilted by our volunteer members who are Ranch residents. Donated quilts are funded primarily with raffle quilt sales and Craft Fair sales sustained by you, our community. We appreciate your kindness and contributions so that we might carry on our mission statement and goals to support our Robson Ranch and local community with many beautiful and loving creations in 2024. Thank you!