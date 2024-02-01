Robson Ranch Dance Club New Board Members

Mary Jo Albrecht

Mark your calendar! The next dance is on Feb. 21, with DJ Steve Whittier in the Hermosa Ballroom.

Robson Ranch Dance Club elected three new board members on Dec. 18. Jim Parkin is the new vice president; Bonnie Carnagey is secretary, and Michael Sandoval is member at large.

Jim Parkin is no stranger to the dance floor. Jim’s love of dancing started in high school with weekend dances at the local dance hall in South Dakota. Jim met his wife, Joanne, 12 years ago at a country western dance in South Dakota. They are a familiar couple on the dance floor at Robson Ranch.

In addition, Jim was president of the Casa Grande Art Association, where he was instrumental in establishing a vibrant arts community. Jim’s 40-year career in corporate management, project management, and leadership provides a welcome talent to the Dance Club.

Bonnie Carnagey danced as a little girl. She has continued to dance with the Robson Ranch Dance Club for about three years. During that time, the dance club has used one of her many talents to decorate the Hermosa for our dances. Bonnie owned a clothing store in Marina Del Rey, Calif., and went into the real estate and loan business. She was the chair for Canyon Lake Women’s Club Fashion Shows and served on the Woman’s Club board.

Here at Robson, Bonnie was secretary for the Robson Ranch Ladies Club. She was instrumental in creating the Christmas trees for the Ladies Club raffle. Since her husband passed away, Bonnie is now a leader in the Singles Club and is a member of the Friendship Center Church. The dance club welcomes Bonnie and hopes she will continue to decorate while secretary.

Michael Sandoval is a native of Santa Fe, N.M. He earned a business degree from the University of New Mexico and worked as an accountant in Albuquerque. He moved to Salem, Ore., for law school and practiced law in Portland. Michael and his wife MaryAnne moved to Robson Ranch in 2021. They are snowbirds and spend summers in Oregon (Grants Pass and Lake Oswego). Along with being a member of the Dance Club, he also enjoys the Woodcutters Club. The Sandovals very much enjoy their new home, the spectacular Arizona sunsets, and spending time with Robson Ranch friends.