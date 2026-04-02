Fracking Gourds for Fun

Before picture of naked gourds Nancy Fisher at the fracking machine Carl Malmquist Chuck Holt Elaine Mazzetta Rona Parker-Anderson Gina Anderson

Doris Betuel

Fracking is not a dirty word. It means frying your gourd with electricity to make amazing lightning bolts or delicate tree branches! On March 7, several members of the Robson Ranch (RR) Gourd Club experienced the dangerous and fascinating results of fracking their gourds! Each gourd was lovingly fracked by our host and instructor, Nancy Fisher. Pictured here are some of the participants, holding their fried gourds. As you can see, gourds come in all types of shapes and sizes, as each gourd experienced their own unique and random pattern. The only constant was each gourd was beautiful in its own right!

While our fracking time is done for this year, the RR Gourd Club can still offer some fun in making gourd art right now. Would you like to get started in gourd art? You can get started by taking an orientation class. Please contact Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com for more information.