Cigars, Poetry, and Unearned Confidence

Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup—April 29 at 6:30 p.m.

April is National Poetry Month, which means the Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup will be doing what comes naturally: taking a perfectly respectable evening of cigars and somehow making it more complicated.

On April 29 at 6:30 p.m., we will gather to smoke cigars, enjoy good company, and attempt poetry—because nothing says “relaxing night out” quite like watching cigar smokers suddenly believe they are philosophers, artists, and unpublished geniuses.

Some of the poetry may be thoughtful. Some of it may be clever. Some of it may sound like it was written on the back of a napkin after the second cigar. Frankly, that is part of the charm.

And of course, there is AJ.

Every group has one person with enough confidence for three people, and AJ has generously volunteered for that role. He will no doubt arrive ready to smoke, speak, and possibly deliver something that begins as a poem and ends as a personal manifesto. Whether it rhymes is anybody’s guess, but odds are it will be presented with the kind of conviction that suggests Lincoln should have carved it into stone.

Naturally, we look forward to it.

To set the mood, here is a poem for the occasion:

Smoke, Verse, and AJ

At Robson Ranch we meet with cheer,

For cigars, tall tales, and friends held dear.

But April brings a strange new twist,

As poets join the cigar list.

The matches flare, the smoke rolls high,

Great wisdom drifts into the sky.

Some write with charm, some write with grace,

Some just stare blankly into space.

Then AJ stands, prepared to share

A masterpiece from who-knows-where.

With mighty tone and noble grin,

As if Churchill himself had wandered in.

He’ll puff, he’ll pause, he’ll clear his throat,

Then launch into his keynote quote.

A poem, a speech, a grand decree?

With AJ, it’s never poetry.

But still we laugh, and still we stay,

Because that’s half the fun anyway.

Good cigars, good jokes, a fine retreat,

And just enough chaos to make it sweet.

Important: You must be present to smoke.

The location is secret and shared only with those on the C-List. To get on the list, visit cigarmeetup.us and sign up. We will do the rest.

Come for the cigars. Stay for the fellowship. Brace yourself for the poetry. And for AJ, who may finally become the legend he already believes he is.