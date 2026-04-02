RRMGA Honors Leadership and Growth at President’s Cup Tournament

Chuck Borzych

The Robson Ranch Men’s Golf Association (RRMGA) celebrated its President’s Cup golf tournament on Feb. 19 and 20, marking a special occasion to honor both past and current presidents. Members gathered to recognize the dedicated service of leaders who have shaped the club’s journey, presenting a commemorative plaque that will be displayed at the Robson Ranch Golf Pro Shop.

The club’s history began in 2007 with Jim Moore as its first president, starting the Men’s Club with just eight members. Today, the club boasts more than 200 members, reflecting remarkable growth and community engagement. The current president, Scott Bansner, continues this legacy of leadership, supported by past presidents including Russ Stocek, John Lewis, Jim Moore, and Terry Doland (pictured). Past presidents not pictured include Dick Christopher, Bill Rod, Jim Bellach, Geoff Wiltjer, Don Williams, and Roger Shelton.

RRMGA hosts golf tournaments throughout the year, with regular Thursday events and approximately six two-day tournaments annually. These gatherings foster camaraderie and competition among members, strengthening the club’s vibrant spirit.

Anyone interested in joining the Men’s Club can pick up an application at the Robson Ranch Golf Pro Shop. The club welcomes new members eager to be part of its ongoing tradition of sportsmanship and fellowship.