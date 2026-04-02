Material Girls Are Busy!

Sharon White

The Material Girls studio is buzzing with activity. We’re taking classes to learn new techniques on the longarm, making fun projects such as Stack, Whack, and Shuffle placemats, Mondo and Midi bags, sewing up backpacks for the Family Advocacy Center, and creating a Simple Elegant Tee in the garment group. Sewing machines are humming as we finish up projects for the Spring Craft Fair scheduled for March 14. Come check out our booth where you’ll find microwave bowl and plate cozies, placemats, trivets and potholders, oven mitts, table runners, bags, and a variety of other lovely items to decorate your home or give as a gift.

2026 Raffle Quilt

At the fair, you can purchase a raffle ticket for the beautiful 2026 Raffle Quilt, “Birds and Blooms.” Tickets are $1 each or $5/6 tickets, $10/12 tickets, or $20/25 tickets. You can purchase tickets at the March or November community craft fairs, at the Community Yard Sale, or at the Quilt Studio in the Creative Arts Center (CAC).

The center of the quilt shows off 36 state birds and flowers created from a variety of brightly colored threads. It is surrounded by pieced quilt blocks and borders in traditional Arizona tones. This queen sized quilt would be a lovely addition to your bedroom or guest room.

The Birds and Blooms raffle winner will be drawn and announced at the November 2026 Robson Ranch (RR) Craft Fair. Proceeds are used by the Material Girls club to make comfort quilts for RR residents who are chronically ill or who have lost a spouse, and for local charities. Join Us!

If you enjoy sewing, quilting, machine embroidery, or want to learn how to create fun and lovely fabric projects, join the Material Girls. Our studio is open all year and we’d love to see you there.