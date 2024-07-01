Finding Yourself on Edge?

Connie Drew Janet Krummann Marilyn Cummings

Tamara Weaver

It’s been hot for a bit, and the windiest month of the year in Arizona happens to be July. Sometimes these weather facts just put us on edge. If that is the case for you, consider taking your edge off while learning many new glass art techniques like the one featured in this month’s article: fused glass strips on edge.

One of the awesome features of fused glass is there are so many different techniques, molds, and structures one can use to create fantastic art. In our most recent class, taught by Michele Chui, members were instructed on creating glass art using the strips on edge method.

We invite you to consider coming out of the heat, wind, and sun by joining us to create some fun and beautiful glass art projects. With beginner classes being offered minimally once a month, it’s easy to get started. Contact Doris Betuel at [email protected] for more information.