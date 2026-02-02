Director Laurie Laramie Associate Director Beth Forbes

Karen Dielmann

Have you heard the word “semiquicentennial” before? Me neither … until Laurie Laramie, the Director of the Robson Ranch Singers, used it in describing the theme of the Spring Show. Laurie and our Associate Director, Beth Forbes, have been working diligently along with all of the Singers to prepare for a spectacular event celebrating a very special commemoration. In recognition of our nation’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, the Robson Ranch Singers spring performance will feature music celebrating the music of America. We will be performing songs that have been popular throughout the past two and a half centuries to include such genres as folk music, blues and spirituals, pop music, country music and some patriotic songs that will be familiar to the audience.

Laurie states that she and Beth were inspired to create this theme by an old ride at Disneyland California called “America Sings.” She continues, “The ride took the audience through a journey showing the shaping of America’s musical history” while the ride goers rotated around the main attraction. “Each new stage delighted the audience showing progress using all kinds of animatronic characters.” Beth and Laurie wanted to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. in the spirit of “Americana,” that is, music that shaped our nation over the past two and a half centuries. The intent is to inspire our audience through the legacy of music in America.

Come and celebrate the music of the USA as we present “America Sings! The Music of a Nation” on Tuesday and Wednesday March 24 and 25. Tickets are $15 each and go on sale on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. As with the Holiday Show in December, residents will be able to go onto the HOA website, choose the events tab, purchase tickets, and select their seats for the evening performance of their choice. The performances are open to the public as event tickets can also be purchased by credit card by calling the HOA desk at 520-426-3345, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Feb 1.