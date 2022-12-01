A Hole Lotta Fun Was Had By All

Dema Harris

The Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) kicked off another great year with our annual Welcome Back Party on Nov. 7. More than 65 members and guests attended. This is our way of welcoming everyone back to the Ranch after the summer as we begin our new golf season. Members were treated to appetizers, dessert, wine, and margaritas served by three dashing waiters. There was laughter, lots of catching up, and all in all a great time.

We were also treated to a skit performed by the Member/Guest Committee announcing the theme for the 2023 Member/Guest Tournament, which will be held in March. The theme is “Caddyshack—Mad About Plaid.” Oh my, what fun we can have with outfits for that one. Registration is open, so gather up your partner and sign up.

RRLGA is open to new members at any time. If you play golf and want to play with some great women and make new friends, please check us out. RRLGA is open to new members at any time, with a handicap index of 40.4 or lower. If you don’t have a handicap, we can help you get one. Membership applications can be found in the Pro Shop or by contacting our membership chair, Sally Fullington, at [email protected] You don’t want to miss out on the fun.