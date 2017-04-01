Ladies Social Club plans April meeting

Barbara J. Engelhardt

Ladies, we hope you can join us this month. The luncheon will be held on Monday, April 10, at 11:15 a.m. in the restaurant. Spring is here and we only have this luncheon and the one in May before we take a summer break.

Our speaker this month will be Amanda Stanford, Clerk of Superior Court of Pinal County. Her office was selected out of all the other Arizona counties to pilot a new system, which she is eager to explain to us. You will be surprised to hear all the duties and responsibilities of the 100-staff office. It is quite an important position, one of which we should all be aware.

Amanda has over 13 years of experience in Government/Public Sector Finance. She earned her BS degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix and is finishing her MS in accounting this year. She took her oath of office in January 2015 and looks forward to many years of service to our county. She is a long-time resident of Florence, Arizona who now resides in San Tan Valley with her husband and three children.

The menu items for April are chicken tortilla soup or cobb salad with chicken. There will be a bread basket on each table.

The price is listed on the menu. You may use your Robson card to pay and receive the resident discount. If you have dietary restrictions, discuss this with Geri. To make a reservation and selection, email Geri Nagy at gigin10@live.com no later than April 3. Geri prefers to receive emails, but if that is not possible phone her at 836-6249.

New attendees please look for our Ambassador of the Year, Carole Crain, who will be at the registration table to answer any questions. For more information contact one of the 2017 co-chairs: Kay McMurray rkmcm@yahoo.com or Ann White annheretwo@q.com.