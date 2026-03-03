You’re Invited…“Senior” Prom 2026

Back by popular demand, our “Senior Prom for Seniors” will be held in the Hermosa Ballroom at Robson Ranch on March 16.

Lisa Hunt says, “My husband Ron asked me to go on this date, which he doesn’t do anymore,” she said while grinning in his presence, “and we had a romantic evening. I loved hearing songs from my high school years and enjoyed all the songs others selected from theirs.”

Terri Johnson attended with a close friend of hers. She said, “I like to have fun, I like to dance, and I like to meet people, and all that happened. It’s a good way to get connected, meet people and have fun!” Terri was widowed just over a year before in 2024, but had so much fun last year, she decided to volunteer for the Prom Committee this year.

Lisa and Terri both are filling tables of 10 with their Robson friends. Request to be at tables with your closest friends at our email below or just come and look for friends that night.

Event Details

March 16, 5 to 8 p.m.; doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Hermosa Ballroom at Robson Ranch

Full Italian dinner buffet with salad and dessert

Tickets on sale $35/person. The deadline to purchase tickets is March 6 on the Robson Ranch HOA website.

Song Request: Choose a Favorite!

Select a favorite dance tune to be played during the evening. The first 50 couples or pairs of friends get their song on the list. Send song and artist name by March 6 to SeniorPromRR@gmail.com.

Dress or Attire

You choose. Last year the variety of prom wear was delightful with everything you might expect to the unexpected! There were elegant gowns and even a guy in a tux and one in loafers and jeans. There were others who had fun playing with the theme. This year’s theme is “Dance the Night Away: An Evening in Paris.”

Silent Auction, 50/50 Raffle, and Sponsor Opportunities

Businesses and individuals can sponsor the event with all proceeds going to St. Vincent De Paul. Please see contact information below to sponsor at the level of your choice.

Gold Sponsor: $500 or more

Silver Sponsor: $250 or more

Bronze Sponsor: $100 or more

Arizona Tax Credit Qualifying: Sponsorship Giving to St. Vincent De Paul also stays local!

Silent Auction items may be donated by contacting Pat Scheiber of St. Vincent de Paul. She welcomes your call at 612-770-2069. All proceeds benefit this marvelous non-profit that has served over 30,000 residents in need in the area since 2024. In addition, the St. Vincent De Paul food bank had 13,300 visits to their food pantry in 2024. There will also be a 50/50 raffle to give and perhaps win! Don’t forget your checkbook and bring some cash for the 50/50 too!

We look forward to seeing you at the Robson Ranch Senior Prom 2026!

Contact Information

Heather.Hardesty@robson.com for any dietary needs

SeniorPromRR@gmail.com or 218-330-5306 (call or text) for sponsorships or additional questions