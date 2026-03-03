Celebrating the 250th Birthday of the U.S.—”America Sings! The Music of a Nation”

Karen Dielmann

Have you ever thought about our nation’s history? I bet you have. And you may have even thought about the wide variety of music that has been important to our nation over the years. But have you ever thought about music defining a nation? Maybe not.

The Robson Ranch (RR) Singers have been working diligently to prepare for a spectacular event celebrating our Semiquicentennial. In recognition of our nation’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, the Robson Ranch Singers spring show will feature music celebrating the music of America. We will be performing songs that have been popular throughout the past two and a half centuries to include such genres as folk music, blues and spirituals, pop music, country music, and some patriotic songs that will be familiar to the audience.

The RR Singers want to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. in the spirit of “Americana,” that is music that shaped our nation over the past two–and–one–half centuries. The intent is to inspire our audience through the legacy of music in America. We hope that you will not only be encouraged by the music but that you will also want to sing along!

Come and celebrate the music of the USA as we present “America Sings! The Music of a Nation” on Tuesday and Wednesday March 24 and 25. Tickets are $15 each and are on sale now. As with the Holiday Show in December, residents will be able to go onto the HOA website, choose the events tab, purchase tickets, and select their seats for the evening performance of their choice. The performances are open to the public as event tickets can also be purchased by credit card by calling the HOA desk at 520-426-3345, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.