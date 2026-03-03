On the Road Again with the Vagabonds

Esther Aar, Activities Director

On the road again. Just can’t wait to get on the road again…

From Jan. 8 to 12, six RVs from Robson Ranch caravaned to Puerto Penasco, Mexico. Sadly, this group is responsible for the upcoming tequila shortage here in Arizona! The RV park is located on the shores of the beautiful Sea of Cortez. It was a bit of a challenge scheduling the activities around the playoff games, but we were happy to discover that virtually every restaurant and sports bar showed our games. The golf excursion was cut short due to high winds, but the players were happy to play the “Pebble Beach”-like golf course. The women enjoyed a shopping excursion and lunch on Puerto Penasco’s Rodeo Drive with unique shops offering beautiful pottery and glassware as well as the usual T-shirt and trinket stores. We sampled a wide variety of restaurants enjoying foods from street tacos to seafood, and finished our tour at Pane e Vino Italian Restaurant. The view was panoramic, and we all agreed the food and service was amazing! One of our favorite excursions was a trip to the Tequila Factory where we learned about how tequila was made and sampled a variety of locally-made tequilas. Hence, the upcoming shortage.

A great time was had by all and we look forward to returning next year.