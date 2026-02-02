Democratic Club of Robson Ranch Busy on All Fronts

Deborah Dorman, Chair and Co-founder

The Democratic Club of Robson Ranch (DCRR) has activities on three fronts: social, political, and charitable. The club has been quite busy in all areas, hosting potential candidates for meetings, such as Joanna Mendoza (for U.S. Congress) and Nick Mansour (for State Treasurer), as well as representatives of various organizations, including Dora Vasquez (Arizona Association for Retired Persons) and others. We’ve also had a debate format and some meetings just for discussion of current topics, a meeting focused on the history of the Middle East, and a D.C. “Insider’s” take on events. Meetings alternate each month between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, so that no one with another set activity is unable to attend. The meetings are advertised in the RR Mid-Week Scoop and sent to members via email. In the charitable mode, the club holds bake sales at each of the two craft fairs at the Ranch, with more than 30 bakers making everything from scratch and about 15 people doing the packaging the day before the fair. The most recent bake sale raised almost $4,000 between sales and donations, with the proceeds going to both Eloy and Toltec student programs for food, clothing, and other needs. On the social front, there is monthly Bunco and several parties, such as our annual costume party at Halloween (which includes parade-watching) and a recent New Year’s Day brunch.

The club helped to organize six rallies in Casa Grande, in conjunction with the Democrats of Casa Grande, and will be doing more political activities as the next elections approach, often focused on getting people to register to vote. There will be a Candidates’ Forum in the fall (date tba), that has been very popular in the past, with well over 100 people in attendance at our last one. It provides a great opportunity to hear Democratic candidates at the local, state, and national levels.

The Democratic Club of Robson Ranch is not exclusive to registered Democrats, but also welcomes Independents, unaffiliated, and anyone who shares the basic concepts of public education, health care access, women’s rights, equality for all, the rule of law and the Constitution, protecting the environment, supporting veterans, voting rights, or any of these and other, similar concepts. We currently have 152 members. If you are interested in joining, or wish to get more information, you can email deborahdorm@gmail.com or baggerdal@comcast.net. Our next meeting is Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. in Cheyenne/Laredo.