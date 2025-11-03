Why Sources Matter in Genealogy

Pat Sand

When I first became interested in genealogy many years ago, I did what a lot of people do—I signed up for Ancestry.com, gathered family notes filled with names and birthdates, and started building my family tree. Since I worked full-time, I only had bits of time here and there to add information. I was excited by every discovery, but I didn’t realize how important it was to attach sources to what I was entering—whether the details came from family records, genealogy websites, or my own notes.

Like many beginners, I also made the mistake of accepting information at face value. Oh, that looks right! I would think. But often … it wasn’t.

Now, years later, I’m going back through my tree with fresh eyes. I’m carefully reviewing each fact, asking: What’s the source? Does this really make sense? Sometimes the answer is yes—but other times I’ve had to admit I was wrong. I’ve found children born when their “mother” was 60 years old, marriages at age 14, and dates that simply don’t line up. Looking back, I can’t believe I ever accepted some of those entries as fact.

The good news is this process has been valuable. I now understand that sources aren’t just about proving my research to myself. They’re also about credibility—giving others who view my public tree confidence that the information is supported by evidence. Without documentation, a tree can become a collection of guesses and folklore. With sources, it becomes a reliable family history.

So here’s my advice: as you build your family tree, always cite your sources. Even if it feels tedious, it will save you (and anyone who uses your research) countless hours of confusion later. Be willing to question family stories, and be cautious about information copied from other people’s trees unless it’s backed up by verifiable records.

In genealogy, accuracy matters. Take the time to document what you find—you’ll thank yourself later, and so will the generations who come after you.

The Ropin’ In Yer Relatives Genealogy Club meets from November through March on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m., in the Laredo Room. We have interesting speakers presenting topics to help us improve our research skills and data gathering. All levels of genealogists are welcome! Our December meetings are:

Dec. 2: Using Church Records

Dec. 16 Using and Dating your Photos

Come join us!