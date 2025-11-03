Fine Arts Guild—Join the Creativity!

Monday afternoon acrylic paintings Wednesday afternoon colored pencil drawings Thursday morning watercolors

Terry Helmstetter

The Fine Arts Room is really humming. We enjoyed the “year–rounders” all summer and now we have the winter people coming back. We have the same schedule, and it is posted on the window. Some recent projects included:

Thursday morning watercolor painters worked on painters’ pallets.

Thursday afternoon watercolorists painted flowers of summer.

Wednesday afternoon colored pencil artists also created floral artwork.

Monday afternoon acrylic painters went to the coast.

All are welcome to join in the fun of creativity.

We hang out in the last room in the Creative Arts Building. Come and see us!