RRLGA Member Playing in PGA National Club Championship

Jane Everett

Congratulations to Diane Penner of Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) who will be participating in the 2025 PGA National Club Championship. This event will take place Dec. 6-8 at PGA West and Indian Wells Golf Resort in Southern California.

Diane will be playing in the Senior Woman’s Division with yardages between 5700-6100. The tournament will consist of a three–day, 54–hole stroke play competition. Diane will be playing on 3 different courses; PGA West—Pete Dye Stadium Course; PGA West—Nicklaus Tournament Course; and the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells.

Last year there were between 65 to 80 women who competed in each of the three Women’s divisions, so Diane will have some stiff competition, but she is excited to have the opportunity to play in an official PGA event. We wish her the best and know this is an opportunity that doesn’t come around to every woman golfer.