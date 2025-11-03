Robson Ranch RC Club 2025 Winter Season Preview

Digital Camera

Bob Kehoe

Winter Season racing for the Robson Ranch RC Club is just over the horizon. The twice-weekly competition is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 8:30 a.m., followed by Thursday, Nov. 6, also at 8:30 a.m. The season will continue through March 26. There will be no racing during Christmas week.

The ongoing Tuesday events feature Two-Wheel Drive and Open Divisions, with four-minute Heats followed by five-minute Mains. Thursday’s competition covers both Two-Wheel Drive and Four Wheel Drive Trucks, also with four-minute Heats and five-minute Mains.

Drivers are divided into four divisions depending on experience and skill. As of this writing, the Master Division has 20 competitors, the Advanced Division has 19, the Intermediates are at 24 and the Novices account for 7. Based on last Winter’s numbers, we expect 40-45 racers each day. Championship points are accumulated for each entrant depending on their finish each week.

The first two weeks of the Winter Season will utilize our dirt oval track, then two weeks on the dirt road course, rotating between tracks every two weeks.

Introduced late last fall, under the direction of member John Messenger, the club expanded to include Drag Racing on Sunday afternoons beginning at 3 p.m., at the far east end of the Creative Arts Center. It proved to be a big hit for participants and spectators during its short season. The good word is that the official opening day of Drag Racing for this 2025 season was Oct. 26.

The club currently has a combined total of 116 aviators and racers. One of our members recently did an extensive internet search of other adult-oriented communities similar to Robson Ranch around the United States. He determined that we may be the only community in the States that offers on-site RC flying and racing facilities such as we have here.

New members and spectators are always welcome, and our facilities are located right here at Robson Ranch and are golf cart accessible, so there’s no need to get in your vehicle to drive elsewhere. For additional information, visit the club website: sites.google.com/view/rrrc.