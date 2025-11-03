RC Club 2025 Summer Season Championship Results

Darrin Ziegler and Fred Sayre Darrin Ziegler and Mark Lewis Darrin Ziegler and Bob Kehoe Darrin Ziegler and Mike Colella Darrin Ziegler and John Downs Darrin Ziegler and Brian Pinter Darrin Ziegler and Larry Rehe Darrin Ziegler and Dave Renauld Darrin Ziegler and Brian Davis

Bob Kehoe

The 2025 Summer Racing Season ended for the Robson Ranch Radio Controlled (RC) Club in mid-September. It proved to be another success—despite our early morning heat! Averaging about 18 racers each Tuesday and Thursday, competition, camaraderie, and fun were the rewards.

Much of the credit for this success goes to Darrin Ziegler, who filled the role of Race Director (assisted by Brian Pinter) during the season. These two Race Directors kept everything running smoothly, including our computerized timing and scoring system. Our dirt track surfaces, which often took a beating due to weather, were well maintained by Dave Renauld and other volunteers.

The club currently has a combined total of 116 aviators and racers. Our Winter racing season is scheduled to begin Nov. 1. By then most snowbird members will be back, so we will likely see 40 to 45 competitors each Tuesday and Thursday morning.

On a related note, one of our members did an extensive internet search of other adult-oriented communities like Robson Ranch around the United States. He determined that we may be the only community in the States that offers the on-site RC flying and racing facilities such as we have here.

New members and spectators are always welcome, and our facilities are located right here at Robson Ranch and are golf cart accessible, so there’s no need to get in your vehicle to drive elsewhere.

For additional information, visit the club website: sites.google.com/view/rrrc.

2024-25 Summer Season Championship Points (Top 3 by Division)

Novice Division: Brian Davis 2907, Mike Colella 2494, Mark Lewis 2350

Intermediate Division: Mark Wopinski 3055, Dave Renauld 2413, Bob Kehoe 2327

Advanced Division: Larry Rehe 2818, Fred Sayre 2713, Tony Melito 2711

Master Division: Brian Pinter 2974, John Downs 2917, Darrin Ziegler 2420

Four-Wheel Drive Division: John Downs 1505, Brian Pinter 1342, Fred Sayre 1120

Open Division: Brian Pinter 1510, John Downs 1435, Darrin Ziegler 1140