Using Essential Oils in the Laundry Room

Doing laundry may not always be the most exciting way to spend your time, but it is a task everyone has to face on a weekly or perhaps even daily basis. You can enhance your laundry routine with the cleansing power of essential oils along with a few handy tips.

When words like pollution, harmful chemicals, and toxic materials come to mind, we typically think about sludge-filled streams, gray water, and piles of industrial waste. But did you know that those same substances could be making their way into the fabric of your clothes via the washing machine?

So why not use natural products that clean clothes and leave them smelling fresh while helping revitalize, reinvigorate, and regenerate the mind and body? Here are some tips and tricks and a few recipes that combine essential oils and natural cleaning products to make stain removers, laundry detergents, and fabric softeners.

Lemon: Lemon not only packs a punch with its antifungal, astringent, and antiseptic properties, but it also smells delightfully fresh.

Lavender: A calming oil, lavender is great with soaps, bath oils, perfumes, and linen sprays.

Spruce: Cleans dirt and grime while purifying clothes with a clean forest fragrance.

Wintergreen: Using Wintergreen with a natural laundry detergent may provide a soothing sensation for joints and muscles after wearing the washed garment.

Cedarwood: The warm, sweet, woody, and balsamic aroma keeps clothes fresh and discourages pests like moths.

These are only a few of the many oils that can be used in the laundry room.

Let’s look at some simple recipes.

Stain Remover

1/2 cup white vinegar

20 drops lemon essential oil

Spray on stain before placing in laundry.

Washing Machine Cleaner

1 cup vinegar

1 cup baking soda

20 drops tea tree oil

20 drops lemon essential oil

Combine essential oils and vinegar in a cup. Add baking soda to the drum of an empty machine. Add vinegar mixture to the bleach dispenser. Run a wash cycle with an extra rinse.

These are just a couple recipes and tricks to make a day in the laundry room better for you.