Travel Group Makes Dreams of Tahiti a Reality

Residents of Robson Ranch enjoyed another bucket list adventure and vacation with the Ranch Travel Group, led by Kimo Dejon, a multi-certified travel professional and also a resident of the Robson Ranch.

Kimo led a great group of 59 Robson Ranch residents, a few out-of-state friends of Ranch residents, and some Australians to a Dreams of Tahiti adventure—truly a bucket-list vacation of a lifetime.

The group started out by flying to Papeete, the capital of Tahiti, and spending their first night at the iconic InterContinental Tahiti Resort. On the water’s edge, the resort featured an unmatched view of the Island of Moorea.

The next day we all took the inter-island ferry over to Moorea and spent three nights at the Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort & Spa in overwater bungalows with views of the blue lagoons and fish around us.

Returning to Papeete, we spent two more evenings at the InterContinental and had a leisurely time exploring the famous Mart in the downtown area where we were able to choose from many great restaurants and shops.

Then on July 10 we all embarked on the beautiful Star Breeze yacht, one of six Windstar Cruises’ small ships with amazing all-suites accommodations to call home for seven glorious days of sailing the Society Islands: Tahiti, Moorea, Raiatea, Taha’a, Bora Bora, and Huahine.

The Windstar fleet consists of six first-class yachts. A new yacht will be added to the fleet in December, and then another in 2026. Windstar Cruises sails to over 160 destinations around the world and is famous for a casual elegance onboard with no formal attire required.

These are not large ships or mega-ships with thousands of passengers and children running around on 10-plus decks—these are all small ships with fewer than 342 discerning guests looking for exceptional service and the very best meals on the seven seas. In fact, Windstar Cruises is the one and only official partner of the James Beard Foundation.

We had many available shore excursions to choose from—swimming with manta rays, scuba diving, snorkeling, climbing mountains in four-wheel drive jeeps, etc.—and most of us took one or many excursions, depending on which island the attractions were most appealing.

Tahiti is also known for a very special artwork—the Tahitian Black Pearls—and almost half of the gals on this adventure came home with their own collection of beautiful earrings, necklaces, rings, and other jewelry.

To join our next Dreams of Tahiti adventure or another Ranch Travel Group sailing or land package, contact Kimo here in the Ranch at kimo.dejon@avoyanetwork.com.