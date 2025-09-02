Fine Arts Guild Going Strong All Summer

Terry Helmstetter

We are having fun in the Fine Arts Guild room during the warm days of summer. It is cool and creative in that room, with lots of good people getting out of the 100-plus temperatures. We have many sessions with very fun results.

Acrylic painters are active Monday afternoon and independently working during open studio on Friday morning.

The Tuesday afternoon watercolor workshop is very popular, warm days or cold. They did great paintings of our Robson Ranch entry.

Thursday morning is another watercolor workshop. This is led by different individuals who come with very interesting painting projects.

The Fine Arts Guild is the last room in the Creative Arts Center. Different sessions are going on daily. The schedule is on the window. Come and visit us!