Robson Ranch Dance Club Announces Fall Dances

The Time Bandits will start the season for the Robson Ranch Dance Club (RRDC) on Oct. 22, followed by Jerry Duruz on Nov. 12 and the Robson Musicians on Dec. 17. All of these groups play a variety of good dancing music. Enjoy an evening of dancing and visiting with friends.

All dances will be held at the Hermosa Ballroom. Admission is $5 per person for RRDC members and $10 per person for nonmembers and guests, payable at the door. Cash or checks only.

Doors and cash bar will open at 6 p.m., and dancing starts at 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to be put on our mailing list, contact Mary Jo Albrecht at albrechts@frontiernet.net. Sponsored by Robson Ranch Dance Club.

Upcoming Dances

Oct. 22: Time Bandits

Nov. 12: Jerry Duruz

Dec. 17: Robson Musicians