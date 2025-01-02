.

January 2025, Generals

Timeless! Tunes from the ’30s to the ’70s

Be sure to mark your 2025 calendar for Timeless with Patricia (Trish) Ambrose on vocals and Nora Shelton on keyboard, rhythm, and backup vocals! Join the party for a fun evening of musical entertainment!

Jan. 16: Hermosa Patio, 3 to 5 p.m.

Feb. 25: Robson Grill, 4 to 7 p.m.

April 1: Robson Grill, 4 to 7 p.m.