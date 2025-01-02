Word of the Month: Elysian

David Zapatka

Reader Kim Park writes, “I frequent Elysian Spa here in Chandler. I love their name, Elysian, which is one of my favorite words. You might want to research this word for a future WOTM column.”

Elysian—ely·sian i-ˈli-zhən; ih-lizh-uhn adjective: blissful or delightful in a way that seems otherworldly; of, relating to, or resembling Elysium

Origin and Etymology—from Latin Elysium, from Greek Ēlysion (pedion) “Elysian field,” abode of the blessed after death, where heroes and the virtuous dwell, which is of unknown origin, perhaps from Pre-Greek (a non-IE substrate Mediterranean language). Also used figuratively of a situation of complete happiness.

First Known Use—1567

In classical mythology, Elysium, also known as the Elysian Fields, was the paradise reserved for the heroes immortalized by the gods. Ancient Greek poets imagined it as the abode of the blessed after death. The first known use of the place-name as a word for a blissful state enjoyed by mere mortals is found in Shakespeare’s Henry V. Following the Bard, many other writers over the centuries have used “Elysium,” as well as “Elysian Fields,” to refer to paradisiacal places or states. Samuel Johnson (1709-1784) was the first to summon “Elysian” as an adjective for the blissful quality emanating from such places.

If you are a Star Trek fan, “Elysian” may already be familiar to you. In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 108, The Elysian Kingdom, Dr. M’Benga finds himself in a fairy tale while doing a routine survey of the Jonisian Nebula. He was there searching for a cure for his daughter, Rukiya, who despite her deteriorating condition, wishes to hear her father read the ending of The Kingdom of Elysian, penned by the one and only Benny Russell but like any creative mind, she expresses dissatisfaction with the story’s ending.

Used in a sentence:

So, here’s what I dreamt: that, after a long journey, I came to a faraway place where real writers gathered in an Elysian kingdom, to talk about how to make words last, about lyric and intention and the condition of our souls.—Michael Paterniti

Reading … transports the subconscious to elysian and empyrean bliss.—Bobson Gbinije

Elysian used on the web:

Soft Pretzels Suites, concourse Custom jumbo horseshoe pretzels with Elysian beer cheese and local bourbon mustard will be available in the suites, while classic twisted soft pretzels will be offered at more than 40 locations throughout the concourse.—Cheryl V. Jackson, The Indianapolis Star, 12 Aug. 2024

The secret to its longevity, then and now, is a steadfast commitment to the idea of dolce far niente, the elysian pleasantness of doing absolutely nothing except enjoying yourself.—Spencer Bailey, Town & Country, 28 Mar. 2021

