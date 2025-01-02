John and Julie Selected for Concert Series

John Sutton

“John and Julie—A Duo” has been selected to perform a series of three concerts for Central Arizona College at noon on:

Jan. 23, Signal Peak Campus

Feb. 13, Superstition Mountain Campus

March 13, Maricopa Campus

This is a real honor for us, and we are both grateful and excited to be a part of the events program. These venues allow us to do what we do best, which is performing in an intimate setting and being able to communicate with our audience. We not only play great songs written during the golden age of music, but also tell short stories about those songs and how we developed our own arrangements to them. We hope you can join us on one or all of these dates.

For tickets to the shows or other information, call 520-477-7469 or go online to cacevents.ludus.com.